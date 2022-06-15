Hoda Kotb called out by co-star over peculiar habit after on-air surprise The NBC star isn't your conventional party-goer

Hoda Kotb has always been quite candid about a lot of details of her life, but her co-star Jenna Bush Hager called her out on one of her more peculiar habits.

The two were sitting down for the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna with Hoda's college roommate Mary, who was part of a surprise that took place earlier in the day.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb overwhelmed by surprised by her daughters

After bantering for a bit about what the TV host was like in her early days, Jenna asked Mary whether she picked up her specific style of partying from that period as well.

"I'm wondering when this originated," she questioned. "Hoda now likes to go to a party, do a quick circle and then sneak out before anybody can even witness it. It's called the Ho-dini. Did she do that sort of Irish exiting thing when you were [in school]?"

"No, but I am Irish so I could see how that might have (influenced her)," Mary responded to the room's amusement.

"Are you telling us that you taught her the Ho-dini?" Jenna pressed, to which she responded: "Maybe? My family knows how to get out the back door." Hoda was left giggling during the entire conversation.

Hoda's college roommate Mary joined her show with Jenna

The NBC star and the rest of her Today co-hosts were surprised by people from their past hidden around the Today Plaza. Her reaction was also the most vocal as she was left for the end and found a group of women from Virginia Tech.

When correspondent Vicky Nguyen revealed who was there for Hoda, she began to scream, and upon seeing her college roommate, quickly went in to hug her, almost on the verge of tears.

Hoda even gushed over the gesture in a rare social media post, writing: "Yesterday one of my best friends/college roomate/ tri delt sorority sister was hidden in the crowd as part of a @todayshow surprise! Mary Keville is the bomb!!!!"

Mary and Hoda also opened up more about their bond in college and as sorority sisters to Jenna.

The Today hosts were left stunned by the surprise they didn't see coming

"We all stayed really tight together. We really took care of each other, and when we went from party to party there was no (friend left behind)," she explained.

"Look out for your girls!" Hoda said.

