Hoda Kotb gets candid about dating again following split from fiancé Joel Schiffman The Today star announced her separation at the beginning of the year

Hoda Kotb has got candid about her love life and her thoughts on dating again following her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman at the start of the year.

The mother-of-two recently gave an incredibly rare insight into her personal life at home during a chat with Daily Mail.

She told the publication: "We all make choices that are for us, and I feel strong and I feel good about my decision. I'm just kind of marching on with life."

On whether she was on the search for a new partner, she added: "No, I think especially when you have kids, you take a beat [after going through a breakup]."

"I'm focusing on them," she added.

Hoda and Joel adopted daughters Haley and Hope, and the star said that they are "better off as friends" and co-parents to their children.

Hoda Kotb split up from fiancé Joel Schiffman at the beginning of the year

The former couple adopted Haley just a year into their relationship, after Hoda sat down with Joel and told him just how much it meant to her to become a mom.

They went on to adopt Hope, whose middle name Catherine is a tribute to Hoda's best friend Karen Swensen's daughter.

Despite Hoda and Joel's split, they remain friends and Hoda still thanks Joel for encouraging her to start a family when she didn't think it was possible.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine earlier in the year: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel.

Hoda is focusing her time on her two young daughters, Haley and Hope

Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important." But even Hoda admits there are days when parenting doesn't go her way, but luckily she has her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, to call when things go wrong.

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," she revealed. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

