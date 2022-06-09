Hoda Kotb is all smiles during night out supporting Jennifer Lopez No one was more excited than her!

Jennifer Lopez has an undeniably massive and loyal fanbase, and as she attended the global premiere of her highly-anticipated documentary film about her career, Halftime, none other than Today's Hoda Kotb was at the red carpet, front and center supporting the singer.

The documentary follows her multi-decade career with a focus on her Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2020, and HELLO! had the opportunity to attend the red carpet as part of opening night of the Tribeca Festival.

As crowds gathered at the iconic United Palace Theater in New York, the morning show host proved she's J.Lo's biggest fan.

WATCH: The trailer for Halftime

The two have been friends for several years, and as Hoda came out in support for the documentary debut, she was all smiles and visibly excited to finally get to see the film.

For the event, the news anchor looked drop-dead gorgeous sporting a pair of skin tight leather pants, a black blouse with see-through sleeves, and perfectly accessorized the look with sky-high stiletto heels.

The mom-of-two was more than ready for a night honoring J.Lo, and as some of the actress' hit songs blared through the sound system, HELLO! spotted the star dancing up to everyone and animatedly chatting about how great the singer is.

Hoda raved about J.Lo on the red carpet

"If anyone knows how to turn the lights on, it is her. I am dying to see this film," she told one of the reporters on the red carpet, revealing that she had driven to the premiere with her windows down while blasting some of her favorite J.Lo songs.

She continued to sing her praises, saying: "She has defined what just hard work, perseverance, guts… that's her… She's making her mark again!"

The host went on to joke the following morning on Today about forgetting to remove her sunglasses

The documentary was the perfect choice for opening night, and received several rounds of applause and cheers from the audience throughout various emotional moments.

It revealed an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of the star, and how as a Latina, she struggled to not only make a name for herself, but prove to Hollywood – and herself – that she was enough.

