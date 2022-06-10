Hoda Kotb returns to social media after absence - and her family photo is the sweetest The star has two young children

Hoda Kotb recently took a lengthy break from social media, but on Friday she returned with an endearing photo.

The Today show host was in a jovial mood after a month away from Instagram and updated her fans with a photo with her two adorable young children.

In the snapshot, Hoda was posing inside her family home with Hope and Hayley by her side.

She was dressed casually in sweatpants, sneakers and a denim jacket while her daughters were dressed up - in heels!

The pair looked adorable with rolled-up pants, too-big sweaters and fancy footwear. Hoda's caption explained: "Somebody raided mommy's closet."

Fans were thrilled to get a sneak peek at her life off-screen and commented: "Love this! Wait until they are teens," and, "DARLING," and plenty more were blown away by how quickly they're growing up.

Hoda's fan's couldn't believe how quickly her daughters are growing up

"Haley got so big," added a stunned follower as another exclaimed: "They're getting so big. They are beautiful girls! You all look so happy."

Hoda didn't give a reason for her hiatus from social media but she certainly looked happy to be back and her fans were delighted too.

The TV star recently came out to support her longtime friend, Jennifer Lopez's, documentary, Halftime, debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Hoda adopted her daughters with her ex Joel Schiffman

HELLO! was at the event and Hoda was all smiles and visibly excited to finally get to see the film.

For the evening, the news anchor looked drop-dead gorgeous sporting a pair of skin tight leather pants, a black blouse with see-through sleeves, and perfectly accessorized the look with sky-high stiletto heels.

The mom-of-two spoke to reporters and gushed about JLo: "If anyone knows how to turn the lights on, it is her," she said. "I am dying to see this film."

She continued to sing her praises, and said: "She has defined what just hard work, perseverance, guts… that's her… She's making her mark again!"

