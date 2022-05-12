Kelly Clarkson teases new addition to the family as she welcomes surprise appearance to her show The two definitely bonded

Kelly Clarkson is ready to expand her family! The star revealed she was getting ready to add a new member to her brood, and the moment couldn't be sweeter.

The host was just beginning The Kelly Clarkson Show when she made the surprising announcement, and revealed the adorable potential new addition was just about to join her on stage.

She confessed: "It's no secret that I love animals, possibly more than humans, in fact…"

Right then, the audience immediately began "aww-ing" as she welcomed on stage "this little nugget," an adorable puppy called – quite fittingly – Mary Puppins.

Just like the audience, Kelly couldn't handle just how cute the puppy was, admitting: "Mary Puppins is scaring me right now because I might take her home. Look at that face!" as she looked down on her while holding and petting her.

It definitely sounded like a good idea to the pup, who promptly looked up at the singer and started licking her. The mom-of-two responded just as gleefully, welcoming her kisses and saying: "You kiss it up, you give me kisses."

Sweet Mary Puppins in Kelly's arms

The heartfelt surprise appearance was Kelly's effort to shed light on the millions of dogs up for adoption, in collaboration with PetSmart's adoption services with local shelters.

As Kelly attempted to continue her show, she couldn't help but be distracted by Mary Puppins, who was comfortably snuggling herself into the host's arms, prompting her to stop and say: "You are amazing. Oh my god, this is love."

Kelly loves bringing pups and other animals on to her show

She couldn't stop hinting at the fact that she might adopt the pup herself, promoting that she's up for adoption while simultaneously saying she might not be up for grabs. She told audiences: "Mary Puppins is currently looking for a forever home… which might be mine."

Though Kelly seemed keen on the adoption, fans were left wondering if she pulled the plug, but urged her to take her home, writing: "Please tell us you ended up adopting her!" and: "Kelly’s new pup," as well as: "How adorable."

