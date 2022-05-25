Kelly Clarkson discusses wardrobe malfunctions in hilarious conversation

Kelly Clarkson had fans rolling in their seats as she opened up a hilarious conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show about wardrobe malfunctions with The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

"Have you ever had any wardrobe malfunctions?" she started. As the two nodded in agreement, she added: "I did too. I've had one."

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson shocks fans with TMI story

However, she turned the topic back to her guests, asking them about any they'd experienced, with Jenna then diving into one that she'd suffered.

She recalled that at the premiere of The 40 Year Old Virgin, she wore an aqua lace dress with a turquoise slip underneath and had to use the bathroom.

Jenna warned her to not let the sash on the dress get wet, telling her: "Don't pee on the sash!" as Kelly giggled along.

Afterwards, when she went in to see the movie, she remembered thinking: "Why do I feel so much of the seat on my tush?"

Kelly discussed wardrobe malfunctions with Jenna and Angela

The podcast host then revealed that she'd tucked her slip into her underwear, and pointed out that the photographs that were taken of her inadvertently showed them off.

"You see that white part there? Those are my Target undies," she gestured at the screen, leaving audience members in hysterics.

The video was shared to social media, and fans quickly began commenting with laughing emojis. Many deemed the story "hilarious," and one even wrote: "3 of my favorite people in the world!"

The American Idol champ opened up on the show previously about having gone through a similar mishap herself when she spoke to Justin Hartley in 2020.

At the Billboard Music Awards which Kelly hosted, they recalled, Justin happened to see Kelly rushing by backstage in a dress with a train.

The singer shared one of her own that Justin Hartley saved her from

Someone happened to be standing on the train, which would have ripped the dress had the This Is Us star not acted quickly and saved her from disaster.

"That would have been a very different show," Kelly joked. "It would've been sponsored by Spanx and hose!"

