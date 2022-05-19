Kelly Clarkson makes abrupt exit from show - and you'll not believe why! The star received disappointing news

Kelly Clarkson is not afraid to stand up for her television preferences, and guests who disagree better beware!

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The star faced a bit of disappointment – albeit hilariously so – when she had what she thought were Bridgerton super fans come on to The Kelly Clarkson Show, only to realize she couldn't discuss the hit series with them.

The guests were none other than TikTokers Abigail Barlow, 20, and Emily Bear, 23, or rather, Barlow and Bear, who went viral when the first season came out when they created the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical on the social media platform.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly collpases after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

MORE: Kelly Clarkson reveals unusual development at her family's ranch

Considering the two were nominated for a Grammy for their work after creating an album, the daytime show host had anticipated being able to discuss all things Bridgerton with the pair.

Kelly did not hesitate to kick off a conversation all about their thoughts on season two, but unfortunately for her, her guests didn't match her excited energy.

She began by saying how she never thought any other season could top the series' debut, and then turned to Barlow and Bear to exclaim: "It was so good!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

The hilarious moment

However, she promptly realized she might be barking up the wrong tree, and after asking whether they liked it, she quickly added: "If you let me down right now…" only to have her suspicions proved correct.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson teases new addition to the family as she welcomes surprise appearance to her show

MORE: Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore and RuPaul receive MTV Movie and TV Award nominations

The pair relented: "Don't think of us differently… we haven't had a chance to watch it yet. But we're going to watch it together."

Barlow and Bear at the latest Grammys

Their promise wasn't enough however, and as they said: "She's going to kick us off the show," Kelly rather removed herself from the situation, walking off and heading backstage.

Fans totally sympathized with the host, writing: "I’ve watched twice!!" and: "Watched it twice then read the book," as well as: "I am with Kelly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.