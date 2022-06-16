Drew Barrymore discusses dating struggles with fans as she seeks help from dating expert The star had a dating epiphany

Drew Barrymore has never been shy about much when it comes to discussing hot topics on The Drew Barrymore Show, and she's known to be pretty candid when it comes to opening up about her dating life.

However, when it comes to giving viewers advice, she's aware she doesn't know it all, and so she brings out her resident dating expert, Damona Hoffman, to help her audience, and herself, with any dating issue.

During a recent episode, as guests stood up to ask questions on how to improve their love life, the star revealed her own dating struggles, and even admitted to an epiphany.

As the relationship coach was discussing the difficulties of dating apps and how to manage them, mainly catfishing, the actress discussed her own qualms when it comes to swiping on the apps.

"I've gone through the same exact things," she told a guest who had revealed she had been lied to by a man she met on an app.

Explaining how she couldn't stand the ambiguity certain men put off, she maintained: "I totally have dealt with the same thing on dating apps."

Drew discusses all things dating

"The elusiveness, too much mystery, I don't know where I stand, I don't know who I'm dealing with," she said.

The mom-of-two also opened up about another extreme when it came to dating, admitting that sometimes she gets way too excited before she even talks to a guy.

As another member of the audience asked for advice when it came to approaching guys, and putting too much pressure and anticipation on a single interaction, Drew announced she was having an "a-ha" moment.

Though the star has been open about dating, she insists she'll never remarry

"I am Josie Grossie and I think everybody can feel that," she explained, referencing her Never Been Kissed character and meaning she gets too excited way too fast.

However, after recreating the squeals and giggles that go off in her head when she's planning on approaching a guy she's interested in, she revealed her realization, saying that even though "we think it's all out there," in reality, she insisted: "They can't tell what is happening on the inside."

