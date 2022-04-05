Christine Lampard shows her children's unbelievably close bond in rare photo The Loose Women star shares two children with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has melted hearts after sharing an extremely rare photo of her two children, whom she shares with husband Frank Lampard.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Loose Women star uploaded a candid snapshot of Patricia and Freddie sweetly holding hands whilst being pushed in their respective pushchairs.

"Best friends (most of the time) [heart emoji]," she remarked in the caption, which received a flurry of messages.

"Beautiful photo so cute [heart emoji]," wrote one follower, while another stated: "So lovely , this photo should be placed in a frame." A third post read: "Absolutely priceless [heart emoji]." A fourth person commented: "Gorgeous, couldn't be anything else with such wonderful parents."

Frank and Christine, both 43, have been together since 2009. They tied the knot in 2015, and have since welcomed two children together: three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who has just turned one. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

The couple married at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge in December 2015, before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

Christine shared this rare snap of her kids

On how they first met, Christine previously said on Loose Women: "Frank came over to me and said, 'I watch you on The One Show'. I said, 'No you don’t! Who was my guest last night?' And he was able to tell me!"

She added: "There was an awkward introduction at the party afterwards. I just laughed and we both giggled about it. Then that was it. He somehow got my number, and I had a withheld number call my phone on the way home. I picked up and it was him.

"I said ‘Wow, you’re keen!’ as a bit of a joke, and we chatted, and he said he enjoyed meeting me and would like to stay in touch. It was very relaxed."

