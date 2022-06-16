Serena Williams celebrates iconic comeback alongside mini-me daughter

Serena Williams is back, better than ever, and with a sweet companion by her side! As the star makes her long-awaited return to competitive tennis in London, she took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse of how her daughter was supporting her through it all.

The tennis player hasn't participated in competitions since suffering an ankle injury at 2021's Wimbledon, and was forced to pull out of the games.

Now, not only has she confirmed she'll return to Wimbledon, but she's making a comeback even earlier this summer, making her official re-debut on 18 June at Eastbourne's tournament.

The athlete has already made her presence known in London, making her touchdown alongside her daughter, Olympia.

For her highly-anticipated arrival, Serena opted for an incognito look, donning a black hoodie and oversized black sunglasses, but took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie video saying: "Welcome to London."

In a subsequent video, she revealed her trusty sidekick, Olympia, sitting in a car seat next to her mom, and as she was asked: "How's my mini me?" she simply took to showing off her own companion, a doll named Isabella.

Serena has the best sidekick!

Both Wimbledon and the mom-of-one confirmed her participation in the tournament on 14 June, revealing that she would be joining as a wildcard.

2022's games marks the 21st time she joins the famed tennis courts. She won at Wimbledon in 2016, and also reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

Serena's comeback announcement

Serena celebrated the news of her comeback on Instagram with a photo of her Nike shoes as she stood on grass, which she captioned with: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there. Let's Go."

She was inundated with support from fans eager to see her back on the famous court, writing: "I am literally holding on from tears! You and Venus are surely missed!" and: "This just made me so happy," as well as: "Queen is coming back."

