Serena Williams reveals surprising partnership with unexpected star

Serena Williams just revealed her latest project, and not only is it unlike any other she's ever done, but she's pairing up with a totally unexpected star for it.

The tennis player is spending time in the kitchen rather than the tennis courts, announcing that along with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, she is JUST Egg's brand new ambassador.

The vegan cult-favorite brand is known for their innovative egg substitute, which cooks, fries and scrambles just like regular eggs.

Both stars are already investors of the science-forward food and wellness company, and starred in hilarious ads poking fun at their own careers to promote the partnership.

For Serena's, she's seen getting ready to have breakfast in her kitchen, as a narrator says: "You think the G.O.A.T. eats regular-degular eggs?"

The commercial made a satire of the major entourage and team that celebrities tend to have, and joked that the athlete has: "Nutritionists, scientists, trainers, and whatever this guy does," aiming the camera to one of the many people working around the star, before continuing: "curating her protein intake so she stays fueled for superhuman performance."

The hilarious commercial

As if the ad didn't depict enough of an unexpected scene, it also features Serena speaking perfect French, telling someone on the phone that she's having breakfast.

Fans raved about her appearance and commended her for promoting vegan alternatives, writing: "Grand slam eggies," and: "This is epic on so many levels!" as well as: "We need more PLANT-BASED food out there! Thank you, Serena, for promoting JUST Egg and educating folks about the benefits of planet-based eating."

Serena's plant-based approach to her diet surely contributes to her fabulous figure

She later joked about the extravagant scene, revealing that: "I'll let you in on a secret: I don't actually have a scientist in my kitchen. It's not that exciting in there. But I do have JUST Egg."

The mother-of-one went into detail about why the partnership means so much to her, saying that: "I eat to live, so JUST Egg helps me feel and perform better. But it's also delicious – I don't think my family can even taste the difference between JUST Egg and chicken eggs. I'm also all-in on the mission: how can we make healthy, sustainable options accessible to everyone?"

