Serena Williams debuts super short hair transformation for very exciting occasion

Serena Williams knows how to turn heads with her fabulous fashion and on Friday she did just that after she debuted a stunning short hair transformation while she rocked a fabulous floral outfit.

Stepping out in support of fellow sportsperson David Beckham, the mother-of-one's tresses were styled into a chic wavy bob which sat just above her shoulders.

The look was completed with a gorgeous floral-patterned minidress from her own collection which had long sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt, and was matched with bright pink double-strap heels.

The ensemble was the perfect springtime look and incorporated elegant shades of rose pink and deep green. Captioning a photo of the stunning look on her Instagram feed, Serena penned: "Feeling floral."

Serena shared the update with her 14.7 million Instagram followers

Older sister Venus Williams replied to the sensational snap and wrote: "Can we be twins?!"

Fans were also excited to weigh in on the beautiful update. One replied: "Looks so feminine and soft on you, I love it Serena. Happy Mother's Day weekend."

A second commented: "Love it!!" A third replied: "Beautiful." A fourth added: "The [flame emoji] woman in sports."

David shared a fabulous photo with Serena on Instagram

At the event, which was held at the Surf Club restaurant in Miami, Serena was pictured alongside David and American football star Patrick Mahomes.

Captioning a post of just the pair of them David penned: "So great to see you @serenawilliams."

The tennis star also posted an update to her TikTok before the lavish event, giving fans a rare glimpse inside her $8million Florida mansion as she sauntered through her impressive patio doors to A millie Remix by Lil Wayne.

The video got 528,000 likes and fans flooded the comments of the star's post. One enthused: "THIS IS WHAT GOD WOULD LOOK LIKE AS A WOMAN."

A second wrote: "Most amazing, beautiful lady." A third replied: "You're literally so gorgeous and that is an understatement."

