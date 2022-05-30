Serena Williams celebrates daughter Olympia's achievement with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams had something big to celebrate over Memorial Day weekend, reveling in it with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, 4.

The tennis star's husband took to social media with a photograph of the trio posing happily with a pair of flower bouquets and a doll.

VIDEO: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

Olympia was held up by her father, wearing a pink frilly dress as she excitedly sucked on her ring pop while the proud parents smiled.

Alexis shared that the family was just returning from their daughter's first ballet recital, writing: "First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books, proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)"

Many fans quickly took to congratulating the trio for the adorable achievement as one wrote: "Adorable! I remember my daughter's first recital. Precious memories."

Another shared: "Olympia is a daddy's girl for sure. Congratulations," with a third quipping: "The ring pop should’ve been allowed in the performance," and one even adding: "This is the most precious thing."

Serena and Alexis celebrated their daughter's first ballet recital

The athlete recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share the sneaky tactic she used when she wanted her daughter to learn tennis, but wasn't willing to teach her herself.

First, she hilariously explained why, as a professional tennis player, she wouldn't teach her own daughter to play.

She confessed to Ellen: "I don't have the patience to teach tennis. It's so weird but I don't really like to play with people who don't know how to play tennis well… it drives me nuts."

The discussion was prompted by the show's host, when she told the star, speaking of Olympia: "So you enrolled her in tennis classes with a coach, but you did not tell the coach that you were the mother of that child. That is just cruel," she joked, as Serena and the audience fell into a fit of laughter.

The star kept her daughter's coach in the dark about her identity

She admitted that the woman she hired did have her suspicions, though, since the Wimbledon champ posted about it on social media.

