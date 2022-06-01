Serena Williams revisits unbelievable spring fashion – including stunning backless dress

Matthew Moore
Serena Williams is always picture-perfect and she proved that when she relived some of her best looks from spring
Serena Williams always knows just how to impress when she's off the tennis court, and throughout the spring months she had us hooked with her fashion.
During the week, the tennis superstar shared a small video revisiting some of her best looks, including her daring dress that featured a large cut-out section around her back and her curve-hugging black dress that zipped all the way up at the back. She also added a few clips of herself playing tennis, both in her usual sportswear and other times in a set of gorgeous frilly dresses.
WATCH: Serena Williams relives her best spring fashion - and wow
She also modeled a gorgeous orange floral mini-dress, a zebra-print slinky dress and even the time that she and her daughter wore brightly colored jumpsuits.
"Here's to the last month of spring #maymemories," she wrote alongside the slideshow, and her fans quickly lost their minds as they praised the star for her unique sense of style.
"Looking super dope Miss Serena Williams have a nice beautiful amazing week," commented one, while a second added: "You look beautiful in mint green, thanks for the memories."
Serena revisited this bold look
A third posted: "Such a goddess," while a fourth said: "Simply beautiful," while legions more shared flame and heart emojis.
Other fans also shared their wishes that they might see Serena return to competitive tennis soon.
The tennis star recently wowed when she showed off two of the pieces from her S by Serena collection, comprising of matching skin-toned mini dresses.
The outfits were made out of a mesh fabric with spaghetti straps that went to a mid-thigh length, highlighting her toned and athletic figure.
The star has a great sense of fashion
She paired the looks, one in a peachy tone and the other in more of a deep brown, with a simple gold chain and her blunt bob while pulling off a pair of power poses.
Serena termed them her "favorite mesh pieces," and fans instantly started raving over them, sharing a cascade of heart emojis to match.
"You so fire," one wrote with a flame emoji, as another said: "You're a beautiful woman," and a third added: "The GOAT. Beautiful Queen."
