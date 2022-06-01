Serena Williams revisits unbelievable spring fashion – including stunning backless dress

Serena Williams always knows just how to impress when she's off the tennis court, and throughout the spring months she had us hooked with her fashion.

READ: Serena Williams celebrates daughter Olympia's achievement with husband Alexis Ohanian

During the week, the tennis superstar shared a small video revisiting some of her best looks, including her daring dress that featured a large cut-out section around her back and her curve-hugging black dress that zipped all the way up at the back. She also added a few clips of herself playing tennis, both in her usual sportswear and other times in a set of gorgeous frilly dresses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams relives her best spring fashion - and wow

She also modeled a gorgeous orange floral mini-dress, a zebra-print slinky dress and even the time that she and her daughter wore brightly colored jumpsuits.

READ: Serena Williams shares heartbreaking statement after Texas school shooting

MORE: Serena Williams reveals surprising partnership with unexpected star

"Here's to the last month of spring #maymemories," she wrote alongside the slideshow, and her fans quickly lost their minds as they praised the star for her unique sense of style.

"Looking super dope Miss Serena Williams have a nice beautiful amazing week," commented one, while a second added: "You look beautiful in mint green, thanks for the memories."

Serena revisited this bold look

A third posted: "Such a goddess," while a fourth said: "Simply beautiful," while legions more shared flame and heart emojis.

Other fans also shared their wishes that they might see Serena return to competitive tennis soon.

READ: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was really like – A-list guests tell all

MORE: Serena Williams shares rare personal photo in emotional tribute

The tennis star recently wowed when she showed off two of the pieces from her S by Serena collection, comprising of matching skin-toned mini dresses.

The outfits were made out of a mesh fabric with spaghetti straps that went to a mid-thigh length, highlighting her toned and athletic figure.

The star has a great sense of fashion

She paired the looks, one in a peachy tone and the other in more of a deep brown, with a simple gold chain and her blunt bob while pulling off a pair of power poses.

WOW: Serena Williams stuns as she poses in an electric blue dress

SEE: Serena Williams debuts super short hair transformation for very exciting occasion

Serena termed them her "favorite mesh pieces," and fans instantly started raving over them, sharing a cascade of heart emojis to match.

"You so fire," one wrote with a flame emoji, as another said: "You're a beautiful woman," and a third added: "The GOAT. Beautiful Queen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.