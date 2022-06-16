Oliver Hudson shares rare family portrait as son prepares for big change It all goes by so fast!

Oliver Hudson's son, Wilder Brooks, has some big changes coming his way, and his parents seriously can't believe it.

MORE: Oliver Hudson is delighted as his popular TV show is returning - and he has the best response

The actor revealed to fans that his eldest has officially graduated eighth grade, and is headed to high school.

He shared a glimpse from the bittersweet graduation weekend as the family bid farewell to Wilder's middle school.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver shares health update with fans

MORE: Oliver Hudson's unnerving new photo from prosthetics chair has fans saying one thing

One photo he shared sees his wife, Erinn Bartlett, posing alongside her 14-year-old, donning a billowy white dress with voluminous sleeves and black aviator sunglasses, as her son looks as dapper as she looks chic, sporting a white button and shaggy blonde hair.

Appropriate as he may have looked at his eighth grade graduation, Erinn couldn't couldn't resist to make a note of the typical mom urge to fix up your kids' looks, joking: "Anyone else miss the days when you could dress and cut your teenagers hair?"

The mom-of-three kept on reminiscing over her son in her Instagram Stories, expressing how everything happens in the blink of an eye.

The sweet mom-and-son snapshot

She shared an impossibly cute photo of "how it started" which pictured her kissing her son on the cheek at his kindergarten graduation, and another one featuring Wilder with one of his close friends, and she once again joked: "Back when they would smile for the camera."

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson is delighted with career recognition: 'Look Ma, I made it'

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Oliver posted yet another picture of the family featuring all three kids, which not only showed off the parents' matching looks as they accessorized with matching straw hats, but also just how much their youngest, Bodhi, takes after her mom, as both shielded themselves from the sun in a similar gesture.

The heartfelt family portrait

Erinn captioned the sweet family portrait with: "Can't believe we're going to have a freshman in high school!!"

Fans congratulated the famous parents and their son for his accomplishments, writing: "Unbelievable," and: "Happens so fast!!" as well as: "That's crazy, right? You all look wonderful!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.