Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy.

Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares update from hospital bed

"The propofol was worth all of it," the Cleaning Lady actor joked. "It was beautiful. You just fall asleep and it's done."

Oliver captioned the video: "Done! Hey people 45 and over. Go get your colonoscopy! It's easy and preventative and the propofol is amazing! It's a beautiful nap and you wake up feeling incredible! I asked for another one and they denied me. Love you all and check your a**!!!"

The actor's fans thanked him for his post, with one writing: "Thank you for doing this. A colonoscopy saved my husband's life," while another wrote: "Thank you for posting this, keeping some humour in it and showing the normalcy. Anything to remove the stigmas surrounding colonoscopies is a step in the right direction."

Oliver Hudson shared his pre-procedure routine of drinks on Instagram

A colonoscopy is a test to check inside your bowels. A long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera inside it is passed into your bottom and prior to the procedure, you'll be given a laxative so your bowels are empty for the test.

As Oliver explains, in the US you're given a drug to relax you and make you sleep ahead of the appointment, whereas in the UK you're usually awake, but offered medicine to make you more comfortable and make the test easier.

Oliver Hudson and his sister Kate Hudson share a podcast

This isn't the first time Oliver has been open about his health. In February of this year the actor and son of Goldie Hawn took to Instagram to post a clip that he'd originally made on 30 June of 2021 where he talked about stopping his medication for anxiety.

"This is a different kind of post for me I guess," he started off by saying. "I went off my Lexapro about three months ago, I was on it for five and a half years for anxiety.

Oliver Hudson is close to his mother Goldie Hawn

"And it's been really gnarly for me. It's been crushing, debilitating, scary, honestly, scary at times," he added as his voice started to choke.

"But in this moment of time, I feel good, I feel really [expletive] great. And it may be fleeting, in an hour I might be back to where I was. But I'm going to just bathe in normalcy for a moment."

