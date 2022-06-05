Oliver Hudson's unnerving new photo from prosthetics chair has fans saying one thing The Cleaning Lady star is unrecognizable

Oliver Hudson has often used social media to share rather unusual glimpses into his life, whether it's singing videos from the bathroom or updates from his colonoscopy.

However, his latest post certainly left more than a few fans unnerved, as he shared an almost terrifying picture of himself from a prosthetic make-up chair.

And it was a job well done, leaving Oliver almost unrecognizable with his skin peeling off and the muscles and veins of his face visible.

Ever the comedian, the actor captioned his post with: "Sexy Saturday! #whowantsapiece," and several of his followers kept the comedic banter going.

A running theme in the comments section was around the use of skincare, with one writing: "You gotta start using sun screen when you are mountain biking," and another saying: "Ask Kate for tips on skin care."

A third also quipped: "Ooh your new Hyaluronic face serum appears to be working wonders for your complexion."

Oliver's transformation made quite the impression on his fans

A few were unsettled, however, as a fourth shared: "Thanx for the nightmares," and one even commented: "OMG! Thanks for the first picture that pops up on my feed."

While the star didn't specify what project the transformation was for, he's currently gearing up to return filming for the second season of the Fox show The Cleaning Lady.

Oliver recently spoke to ET about the advice he received from Kurt Russell about making his acting career while he was growing up.

"When I was on my 24th birthday," he said: "I was sort of struggling as an actor trying to figure it out. Kate is a movie star, my parents are stars, I felt like a black sheep of sorts. I put that on myself.

The star comes from a family of actors

"And [Kurt] said, 'Look, Oliver, you have to stop caring. Don't give a [expletive] what people think, how you look, all the stuff, you just do you.' It's not an easy task, but I think that's the best advice because it frees you up, you know what I mean? It frees you up."

