Oliver Hudson is delighted as his popular TV show is returning - and he has the best response The Nashville star is keeping quiet

Oliver Hudson had some great news to share with fans via his social media, revealing that his latest TV show, The Cleaning Lady, was officially returning.

While the coming of a second season was announced earlier, the show's new installment finally has a release date, premiering on 19 September.

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson stars in Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady

The actor also promised that the hit Fox show will feature even more of him than expected, teasing that he might have some very revealing scenes in store.

"We have an air date for season 2! And I didn't get fired!!!!" he joked. "Catch up on the first season on @hulu and then wait for September to see some Hudson full frontal on @cleaningladyfox."

Many of his fans were excited by the news, and even teased him about the full frontal aspect, with one commenting: "The only show I watch on 'real tv!' It's soooo good. Can't wait for some FFF….Full Frontal Fall."

Oliver shared that The Cleaning Lady was returning in September

"I'm going to wait for season two, I'll mark it on my calendar. So happy you didn't get fired, the series would have ended without you Oliver!!!" another said, with a third adding: "Can't wait! And you didn't get fired!!! Hence the 'pimping' of season 2!! LOL."

The star has a penchant for relatively cheeky and hilarious posts on social media, whether it's concerning his work or snippets from his personal life.

He took it to the literal sense with his latest photograph, one of him on the beach wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses and a black swimsuit.

The swimsuit was the center of attention, though, as it sported his name across it in bold white letters, with him even quipping: "In case anyone forgot my name is Oliver. #sandybottom."

The actor shared a cheeky snapshot from the beach

His fans teased him about it as well, with his trainer saying: "We gotta start doing some more glute work," and a fan writing: "You are so crazy, you definitely have your mama's sense of humor," referring to mom Goldie Hawn.

