Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson is delighted with career recognition: 'Look Ma, I made it' The Hollywood actor has had an eventful few weeks

Oliver Hudson had some happy news to share with his social media followers this weekend - including his mom Goldie Hawn.

The Hollywood star couldn't believe his luck after watching Jeopardy to discover that his family had made it as a question on the quiz show, and what's more, the focus was on him.

The question to the contestants was "Oliver Hudson's mama," and he quickly took a picture of the TV screen to share on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Look Ma, I made it!"

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson shares health update with his fans

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I've been waiting for this post after watching Jeopardy!" while another wrote: "That's one question I would have got right." A third added: "This is so cool!"

The actor's post followed on from a hospital visit earlier in the week, where he took his fans along on his journey.

The dad-of-three posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy.

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson was pleased to be recognised

Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad."

He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.

"The propofol was worth all of it," the actor joked. "It was beautiful. You just fall asleep and it's done."

Oliver is Goldie's oldest child

The star captioned the video: "Done! Hey people 45 and over. Go get your colonoscopy! It's easy and preventative and the propofol is amazing! It's a beautiful nap and you wake up feeling incredible! I asked for another one and they denied me. Love you all and check your a**!!!"

The actor's fans thanked him for his post, with one writing: "Thank you for doing this. A colonoscopy saved my husband's life," while another wrote: "Thank you for posting this, keeping some humour in it and showing the normalcy. Anything to remove the stigmas surrounding colonoscopies is a step in the right direction."

