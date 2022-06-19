Gwen Stefani looks so different in throwback photos with rarely-seen brother The No Doubt singer shared a sweet tribute

Gwen Stefani wished her brother Eric a very happy birthday on Saturday, taking to Instagram to share a rare tribute to her older sibling.

PHOTOS: 12 celebrity bridal dresses with secret messages: Nicola Peltz, Gwen Stefani & more

The No Doubt singer thanked her brother, who was turning 55, for forcing her to join his band as a teenager – and the rest was history! Gwen, 52, shared two sweet throwback snaps of the pair as teens – and fans were obsessed with the star's cute blonde bob and ultra innocent look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani films inside neverending ranch with Blake Shelton

One image saw Gwen modelling a sundress and sandals with Eric rocking a dapper checked sweater vest, while the other saw the pair posing with a Madness poster, one of No Doubt's early ska influences.

READ: Gwen Stefani treats lookalike teen niece to a makeover

Gwen wrote: "happy birthday to @ericstefanimation my brother taught me everything I know and forced me to be a band w him when I was a 17 - He is a true genius and I am so proud to be his sister!!! Stefani you are one of a kind gx #dontspeak."

Gwen wished her brother Eric a happy 55th birthday

The Just A Girl hitmaker's brother Eric was No Doubt's original keyboardist back in 1986, however, the band sadly disbanded due to fellow original member John Spence's tragic death.

When they regrouped in 1990, they were signed by Interscope Records, but Eric decided to leave the group before they found mainstream fame in 1994.

Eric, pictured with Gwen in 1998, was a founding member of No Doubt

Gwen's loyal fans were quick to wish Eric a happy birthday, thanking him for setting his sister on the path to stardom.

One wrote: "Happy birthday!! And thank goodness that he did all that," while another commented: "Thank you Eric for giving us No Doubt." A third penned: "Happy birthday! Thank you for forcing your sister to be in a band, it helped shaped where I am today and I am thankful for it."

Gwen was also celebrating husband Blake Shelton's birthday

It was a big weekend of celebrations for Gwen since her husband Blake Shelton is also celebrating his 46th birthday.

DISCOVER: Gwen Stefani's son sends sweet message to dad Gavin Rossdale

She shared a video of them singing their hit single Nobody But You together, captioning the post: "I don't wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton."

The pair wed in 2021 with an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Read more HELLO! US stories here