Blake Shelton celebrates 46th birthday with intimate behind-the-scenes video

Blake Shelton is celebrating his 46th birthday and to honor the special day his team has shared a hilarious new video.

It began with a video of Blake walking through the woods and a voice over shares: "Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head?" The video then cuts to a montage of Blake pulling funny faces, dancing on stage, drinking from a whiskey glass and fishing.

WATCH: Blake Shelton celebrates his birthday with fun video

"All BS, all the time ... Happy birthday, Blake!!! -Team BS," the video was captioned.

Fans loved the intimate look into life with Blake and many wished him a happy birthday, sharing how much joy they received from the video

Blake's big day was also celebrated by wife Gwen Stefani who shared a video of them singing their hit single Nobody But You together.

"I don’t wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton," Gwen added.

Blake and Gwen wed in 2021

The two wed in 2021 with an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly. They recently enjoyed a date night together, walking the red carpet at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, but often spend time together at home with Gwen's three sons.

The pair have a house in Oklahoma, where they spend a lot of time, along with their home in Los Angeles. They met as mentors on the NBc show The Voice and earlier in 2022 Gwen confirmed she will be returning to show as a coach alongside Blake.

The singer left the hit NBC show in 2020 but shared a TikTok video announcing her return.

The video saw her duet with the show's fellow coaches John Legend and Blake as they sang along to Grace Kelly by Mika. "#Duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," she captioned the post. Camila Cabello will be the fourth mentor.

