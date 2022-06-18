Gwen Stefani treats lookalike teen niece to a makeover The star has three sons

Gwen Stefani enjoyed a pamper session with her rarely seen niece, Stella, on Friday and shared the results of the makeover on social media.

The singer asked fans to weigh in on two looks, one when she had just rolled out of bed and another of her after Gwen had worked her makeup magic.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future

Stella - who turns 14 this year - looked a lot like her famous aunt in both images.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

The teenager is Gwen's brother Todd's daughter and they're incredibly close. In fact, the star is also Stella's godmother and she spent lockdown with her cousins, Gwen and her husband, Blake Shelton at their ranch in Oklahoma.

Blake opened up about their time together during an appearance on The Ellen Show, and told the host that Todd had helped them film their music video for their duet, Happy Anywhere.

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes honest health confession in emotive message to fans

MORE: Gwen Stefani's sons are so grown up in rare photo with Gavin Rossdale

Gwen and Blake - who are now married - recently bought a new home in Oklahoma and shared a sneak peek inside their impressive abode.

Gwen Stefani shared a 'before' photo of her niece

While they still have a property in Los Angeles, the family spend a lot of time in the countryside.

The Voice star admitted it took Kingston, Zuma and Apollo a little bit of time to adjust to the different pace of life.

MORE: Gwen Stefani celebrates special 'milestone' anniversary with fans

MORE: Blake Shelton joins forces with DWTS star for important reason

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, he said: "They were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed.

Gwen then shared a post-makoever snapshot of Stella

The family also have a residence in Los Angeles which was purchased for a whopping $13million.

Located in the Encino neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home has 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.