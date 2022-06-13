Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future The Bush frontman shares three sons with his ex-wife

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up fast and their oldest son Kingston is now on social media, where he often shows his support for his famous parents.

The teenager follows his mom and dad on Instagram and has even appeared in videos at home with his musician father - revealing their close bond in the process.

The Bush frontman often shares his thoughts and feelings on social media and memorably penned a touching message to his fans at the beginning of the year, when he reflected on life after the pandemic. The post was liked many times over, with Kingston being one of the first to tap the heart button.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale shares rare video with his sons to mark special celebration

Sharing a photo of himself inside his bedroom at his home in LA, the father-of-three revealed his plans to see his fans in the near future when the world opens up again - something he has since been able to do.

He wrote at the time: "It's about time i posted something - no matter the picture - this is where I sleep - happy happy year - it's still nuts out there but let me tell you - I can’t wait to see you - if we’re allowed - been making music and food and best intentions."

He continued: "I want to see my friends more - I want to go out and see bands and go to bars and support the restaurant industry and any art - so let's go - see you soon - call me? All my [love heart emoji]."

Gavin Rossdale is looking forward to the future

The fact Gavin was so looking forward to going back out on the road with his band made it even more the special when he finally was able to.

Last week, he bid farewell to the end of his Europe tour - something that seemed a million miles away earlier in the year.

After the final show, the star shared a picture of himself rocking out as he gripped a microphone in his hand.

In the caption, he wrote: "It's been wild to be back in Europe. Driving from Warsaw to Berlin. Feeling Bowie."

Giving a sweet shout-out to fans, he concluded with: "We love us some good people to play to. You're everywhere and it's so good to see you again."

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad to four children

The singer shares custody of his sons with Gwen, and loves nothing more than spending time with them. Along with Kingston, Gwen and Gavin share sons Zuma and Apollo.

Gavin is relatively private when it comes to sharing pictures of his sons on social media but often does on special occasions such as birthdays and during the holidays.

The Bush frontman lives in LA

He is also father to model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe. Daisy resides in the UK, but often goes to visit her family in the United States.

