Gwen Stefani's son sends sweet message to dad Gavin Rossdale during birthday celebrations The son of the two musicians turned 16

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston marked his milestone 16th birthday earlier in the week, and his family members couldn't have been more thrilled.

Beaming with pride, of course, was his father Gavin Rossdale, Gwen's former husband, and he took to social media with an emotional tribute.

The musician shared a snapshot of his older son all grown up and wrote: "Happy birthday sweet 16 Kingston you changed my life forever and I will never be the same again.

"You are a force of light. You have bloomed like an ancient spirit. I am thrilled for what is to come. I watch with great pride and excitement."

He continued: "With so much tragedy in the news it makes me even more grateful for you and the inspiration you bring to those who love you. Happy birthday my sweetest boy. #family #sons #fathers"

Gavin shared a heartfelt exchange with Kingston on his birthday

Kingston gave his dad a special shout-out by responding to his post with a simple: "I love you," with Gavin upping the love fest by just replying: "More."

Gwen also paid a touching homage to her son, sharing an adorable throwback of herself with a young Kingston, sharing her disbelief at the fact that her firstborn is already 16.

"I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale," she captioned.

"I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours, you [are] so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! Got a feeling it's gonna be good!! Love u mom (gx)."

Gwen's eldest is now 16!

The former couple's boys Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and during the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

