Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet tribute to late father alongside rare family photos Her father passed away from an unexpected heart attack

In light of Father's Day, Today's Savannah Guthrie is looking back on her fondest memories with her father.

The star shared an emotional tribute to her late dad, featuring unbelievable throwback pictures that gave a glimpse into her childhood. She was born in Melbourne, Australia, as a result of her dad being stationed there for work.

Savannah's dad passed away in 1988 when she was only sixteen-years-old after suffering an unexpected heart attack. The incredible photos see the news anchor as a young child, and her bond with her dad is palpable.

WATCH: Savannah struggles to hold back tears during emotional boradcast

She captioned the bittersweet tribute with: "Missing him today and everyday since 1988."

Fans rushed to comments to inundate her with support amid what is surely a tough day for her, writing: "You have his eyes," and: "He would be so proud of you and your beautiful family," as well as: "Thinking of you today SG."

Others even noted how much Savannah's own children, Vale and Charley, take after their grandfather, writing: "Your son resembles your father," as well as: "Wow, Vale looks like your dad!"

The bittersweet and rarely seen photographs

The mom-of-three has previously opened up about the impact her father had on her as well as his untimely death, revealing how she sees some of his most special traits in her husband, Mike Feldman.

She described him as: "A seemingly unlikely mix of qualities: always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted," in a 2014 essay for Today.

Savannah is spending the day cuddling it up with her husband and kids

Aside from the wonderful throwback snapshots of her father, she also shared with her followers some adorable family portraits revealing how she was celebrating her husband on the special day.

Describing Mike as "our main squeeze," the sweet photos feature their two kids snuggling with their dad as they plan a day revolving around him.

