Savannah Guthrie posts envy-inducing sun-drenched snapshot

Savannah Guthrie hung up her heels and took some much-needed rest and relaxation on Friday and the photo she shared on Instagram was beautiful.

The Today show host has had a busy week but kicked back for some time away from the studios.

Savannah's image on Instagram showed her putting her feet up with lush-looking vegetation sprawled out in front of her.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind the scenes video from Today

She appeared to be on a balcony and the sun was pouring down on her, making for an envy-inducing photo.

Savannah landed an interview with Amber Heard this week after she lost her trial against ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress broke her silence for an exclusive conversation a little over a week after her loss.

Savannah Guthrie's view was out of this world

When asked by Savannah how she felt after the trial and whether the verdict had sunk in, Amber said: "How could it? It's surreal, and difficult. In part, yes. This has been a long time coming."

She did state that she stood by her statements, however, adding: "Of course, to my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony.

"I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire. And the jury's not immune to that…how could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would've been impossible to avoid this."

Savannah conducted the first post-trial interview with Amber Heard

She added: "This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I've never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

When Savannah asked her about the claims that she had been just as much of an abusive partner, she said: "I never had to instigate it, I responded to it. When you're living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt.

"I did do and say horrible and regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret. I've freely and openly talked about what I did."

She added: "It was ugly, and it could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. But I've always told the truth."

