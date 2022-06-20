Beyoncé reveals arrival of new music from upcoming album in understated way The Single Ladies singer is back!

Beyoncé took the Beyhive and beyond by storm the previous week when she revealed through her new British Vogue feature that she was releasing new music.

The superstar singer has now revealed that the album's first bit of new music, a song titled Break My Soul, will be released at midnight ET.

However, the news came in a way that you'd almost blink and miss, as she made the announcement with the help of her bios on social media.

Beyoncé changed the bio on each of her social media platforms to read: "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET." While no other details of the album have been released, it could be possible that the song is the sixth from the tracklist.

Fans quickly started taking over social media in a frenzy over the understated announcement, with one writing: "Beyoncé making Friday releases the industry standard and then turning around and releasing new music on a Tuesday again is peak Beyoncé behavior."

Beyoncé announced the news simply by changing her social media bios

Another quipped: "Going to have a night shift when Beyoncé is dropping so there better be nothing to do while the song drops," while a third also said: "Beyoncé song drop at 12. I will know at least half the lyrics by 12:15."

The album, titled Renaissance, is her first full-length solo record since 2016's acclaimed Lemonade, and is due to drop on 29 July.

Though it is clear that the album will include sixteen songs, attached to the name is "act I," and fans rushed to try to decipher whether the sixteen songs would be released in separate acts or if even more songs were to follow the initial release beyond the latest drop.

The singer celebrated the coming of a new era with the help of a jaw-dropping cover shoot for British Vogue's July issue, which she has continually teased with the release of more pictures on her social media.

The singer kicked off the era with her British Vogue cover

The cover itself really left fans stunned, perfectly celebrating the highly-anticipated announcement by "turning up the heat" by donning a black velvet gown as she sat atop a horse, with dim red lighting surrounding her.

