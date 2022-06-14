Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy looks identical to famous mom during rare appearance with Jay-Z The ten-year-old is growing up fast!

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy was spotted out with her dad Jay-Z on Monday in the front row of the NBA Finals game in San Francisco.

MORE: Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's children - details

The ten-year-old was all smiles as she watched the match, and looked almost identical to her famous mom, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Looking grown up with a touch of lipgloss and oversized hoop earrings, Blue wore a black T-shirt and leather jacket for the fun day out.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love story

After photos of the father-daughter duo were posted online, many fans were quick to comment on just how much Blue looked like her mother. "Man, Blue Ivy looks exactly like her mom," one wrote, while another remarked: "Blue Ivy's got Beyoncé's whole face." A third added: "Like, little Blue Ivy is 25 now," in reference to just how much the pre-teen had grown.

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares rare video during outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

MORE: Beyoncé's mom pays touching tribute to grandbaby in adorable new message

Blue was last pictured in public in February as she attended the Super Bowl with her parents. Before that, she had featured in Beyoncé's star-studded Ivy Park campaign, alongside her little sister Rumi and other celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Blue Ivy is growing up so quickly!

It's been an exciting time for the famous family, as on Monday they had reason to celebrate, as twins Rumi and Sir Carter turned five. While no public tribute was made by their parents - who prefer to keep them out of the spotlight - they no doubt had a wonderful time in private.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi showcases her dancing skills in adorable unseen video

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to famous mum's song in must-see video

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about being a parent during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

The pre-teen is becoming a star in her own right

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

MORE: Kelly Rowland unveils show-stopping Christmas tree inside LA home

MORE: Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir steal the show in rare family photo

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

While Rumi and Sir are still very young, Blue has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, and has even got a Grammy under her belt, for Brown Skin Girl, the song she collaborated with alongside Beyoncé. She has also narrated the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.