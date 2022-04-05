Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate incredible relationship milestone with never-before-seen videos The never before seen videos are so emotional

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé and Jay-Z! Fans have inundated the iconic couple with congratulations and support as they are celebrating a major milestone.

MORE: Beyoncé's $12k second wedding dress was worlds apart from one mother designed

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, shared an incredible video to announce that the couple is celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary, which featured unbelievable throwbacks and never before seen footage of the stars and their family.

The two met in the early 2000's, working on their first song together, Crazy in Love, in 2003. They married in 2008, and have since had three children, Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Sir and Rumi, four.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy are all grown-up in new video

MORE: Beyoncé makes bold fashion statement in dazzling sheer dress

The heartwarming video is set to their emotional song together, Die with You, which came out in 2015.

It features candid videos from throughout their relationship, including travels, intimate romantic moments between the two, their engagement, and even them getting matching tattoos, a roman numeral four, together.

The tattoo honors their favorite number, since she was born on 4 September, him on 4 December, and they got married on 4 April, the fourth day of the fourth month.

The heartfelt video

The Carter-Knowles family are notoriously private, and it is rare that fans get this much behind-the-scenes footage from them detailing the ins and outs of their marriage.

MORE: Beyoncé's Oscar 2022 red carpet dress we bet you missed

MORE: Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's son during Destiny's Child reunion – and it's too cute

The post also includes clips of the The Best Thing I Ever Had singer throughout her two pregnancies, the second of which she kept extremely private and glimpses of her twins are quite rare.

Blue Ivy is well on her way to becoming a star just like her parents

Her mother shared it with the caption: "Happy Anniversary to one of my inspirations for a couple! They work hard, laugh hard , and love harder. 14 years." Their love and happiness is palpable, particularly in the scenes when they are spending time with their children and goofing around.

Fans couldn't help but fawn at it all, writing: "I'm waiting on the documentary or tv show. Just give us a day in the life or something," and: "I absolutely LOVE these two...their relationship is a testament to real relationships," as well as: "Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite power couples."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.