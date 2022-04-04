Beyoncé's $12k second wedding dress was worlds apart from one mother designed The singer's mother Tina designed her 2008 bridal gown

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z are celebrating their fourteenth wedding anniversary on 4 April, but did you know the Crazy in Love singer and her beau renewed their vows ten years after their 2008 nuptials? And the bride chose very different outfits!

The couple got married in front of 40 guests including Kelly Rowland, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin at Jay-Z's Manhattan penthouse, which was decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand. Designed by her own mother Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's first wedding dress was a strapless design with a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt, which she paired with a long veil.

However, when she said "I do" for the second time in 2018, the hit-maker rocked an off-the-shoulder gown by couture wedding dress designer Galia Lahav – who was also the mastermind behind one of Paris Hilton's bridal outfits and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's bold black design.

Beyonce's second gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette and sheer detailing, and was complemented by an endless veil which cost around $12,000 altogether.

The Thelma dress, as described on the brand's website, is "a Victorian wedding gown" that is "corseted with a sheer back" and features "an off-the-shoulder neckline and has a sheer drape silk tulle sleeves".

The singer wore a show-stopping Galia Lahav dress for her vow renewal

For Beyoncé's mother, the departure from her original style may not have come as a shock because when talking to the Today show, Tina revealed that she got the impression that Beyoncé didn't like her first wedding gown much.

She said: "She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart."

Beyoncé's original wedding dress was made by her mother

The couple managed to keep their renewal ceremony completely under wraps until they shared a romantic film on stage at their Run II tour, revealing clips from the magical day. The footage showed Beyoncé looking flawless in her decadent bridal gown, alongside her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The iconic bridal brand posted a full-length photograph of Beyoncé in her stunning second wedding dress more than six months after the day, writing: "The Queen B herself @beyonce wore the Thelma Gown for her and husband, Jay-Z's vow renewal back in June, but this is the first official image to surface from that remarkable day - and we're in love all over again!"

