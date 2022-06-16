Beyoncé celebrates highly-anticipated album announcement with jaw-dropping photoshoot

Beyoncé fans, rejoice! After a whopping six years of waiting for the star to release another solo album, her last having been the iconic Lemonade in 2016, she has finally given fans what they have been waiting for.

The singer kicked off a new album era in full swing, not only announcing that the album is coming in a little less than a month, on 29 July, but also making waves with a brand new magazine cover to boot.

She perfectly celebrated the highly-anticipated announcement by gracing the cover of British Vogue's July issue, "turning up the heat" by donning a black velvet gown as she sits atop a horse, with dim red lighting surrounding her.

"New music is coming – a thrilling abundance of it," said the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, following his interview with the performer.

However, in true Beyoncé nature, the announcement didn't come without its fair share of cryptic messages.

Though it is clear that the album would include sixteen songs, attached to the name is "act I," and fans rushed to try to decipher whether the sixteen songs would be released in separate acts or if even more songs were to follow the initial release.

Beyoncé's jaw-dropping Vogue cover

Nonetheless, fans have flooded her Instagram expressing their excitement and anticipation, even thanking her for finally giving them good news, writing: "Wake us UP! Yassssss," and: "It's your world," as well as: "WE WANT RENAISSANCE."

The songstress' mom, Tina Lawson, took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing: "WOW!!! It's coming. The grease is getting hot!!!"

The star truly made a splash

She also commended her daughter for the glamorous Vogue cover, and gave a glimpse into what she was as a child, writing: "Beautiful, always on a horse since she was a little girl!!! Renaissance Woman."

Actress Viola Davis commented on the jaw-dropping images, writing: "WOW!!!!!!! Regal!!! Beautiful."

