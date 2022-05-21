Beyonce arrives in Portofino ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding - exclusive The Lemonade singer is in the Italian village

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to marry again over the weekend - and one of those who may be attending is the legendary singer Beyonce.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding – all the details

Beyonce was spotted checking into a hotel in the Italian village, which is where all of the other guests at the wedding will be staying. While their previous weddings were much more intimate affairs, this time the ceremony will feature all of Kourtney's sisters and even more A-list celebrities.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the love story of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

A holiday maker staying in Portofino told HELLO!: "There were about 20 friends and family of the couple staying at the hotel and they were all very friendly, stylish and excited about the wedding. We chatted by the pool."

WOW: Beyoncé's $12k second wedding dress was worlds apart from one mother designed

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's one family member who attended her and Travis Barker's wedding

They added: "The town went crazy when the Kardashians arrived – and they all looked incredible close up and looked so happy to be in such a beautiful location for the wedding."

Kourtney has long been a fan of the Halo singer, and on Instagram has shown pictures of herself at Beyonce concerts. The star was even one of the guests at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars party this year.

Guests have been arriving for the wedding

Kourtney and Travis first celebrated their love in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony that only featured themselves, before legally marrying in Santa Barbara earlier this week.

MORE: Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate incredible relationship milestone with never-before-seen videos

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's first wedding photos without children spark major reaction

Reports claim that the newlyweds have rented out an Italian castle to exchange vows in front of family and a close group of friends.

Their chosen location is said to be Castello Brown, a historic venue that sits on top of a hill that is part museum and part event and wedding venue.

This will be Kourtney and Travis' third wedding

The couple are reported to have hired out the entire complex for their extended celebrations, with TMZ claiming that the venue is already swarming with decorations and security.

SEE: Beyoncé's Oscar 2022 red carpet dress we bet you missed

SEE: Get inspired: Kourtney Kardashian makes a case for the micro wedding dress

Kourtney's guests are expected to include her famous family - Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, mom Kris, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble - who have been seen around the venue. Travis will be cheered on by his children and a few close friends including his Blink-182 bandmates.

For those that can't make the luxury Italian nuptials, Kourtney and Travis are said to be planning another big reception for more friends back in LA soon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.