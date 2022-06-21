Serena Williams spotlights major achievement amid tennis comeback with emotional throwback The athlete is gearing up for her big return

Serena Williams is currently training up for her return to Wimbledon for her big tennis comeback as a wildcard.

MORE: Serena Williams celebrates iconic comeback alongside mini-me daughter

Ahead of her big opening games, the star's social media feed for her eponymous clothing line, S by Serena, looked back at one of her major highlights, finally confirming her arrival at this year's tournament.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia's matching outfit changes

A photograph was shared of a young Serena holding her first championship trophy for Wimbledon, which she won in 2002.

"20 years ago, Serena took home her first Wimbledon Championship trophy, earning the world no.1 ranking for the first time. Join us in cheering her on as she hits the Wimbledon stage again #renasarmy," the caption read.

MORE: Serena Williams revisits unbelievable spring fashion – including stunning backless dress

Fans reacted with excitement and couldn't wait to see the tennis superstar back on the court after an injury took her out of last year's games.

Serena mused on her first Wimbledon win in 2022

"I remembered it just like yesterday," one wrote, with another commenting: "WOOOOO GO GIRL!!!" A third also said: "The Queen is in action!!"

Serena has emerged victorious at Wimbledon a massive seven times over the course of her career, last taking home the title in 2016. It is unclear, however, whether her sister Venus will be joining her as well.

MORE: Serena Williams celebrates daughter Olympia's achievement with husband Alexis Ohanian

MORE: Serena Williams shares heartbreaking statement after Texas school shooting

Tennis fans weren't convinced she would be joining the iconic competition after an injury at last year's games, which forced her out of her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The star player hadn't been active in competitive play since the injury, taking the time to recover, spend time with family, and engage in promotional cycles for King Richard.

The athlete is in full training mode for her big return

Aliaksandra, the tennis player competing against Serena when she slipped and injured herself, is from Belarus, and is one of the players banned by Wimbledon this year because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been supported by Belarus.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.