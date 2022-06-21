Elon Musk's child changes name, gender and cuts ties to father 'in any way, shape or form' Vivian Wilson has petitioned California for the change

Elon Musk's 18-year-old child has petitioned to change her name and gender identity claiming she wishes to no longer be related to her famous father.

MORE: Everything Elon Musk has said about relationship with Amber Heard

Vivian Jenna Wilson has petitioned the California court to recognize her new name and gender; she was born in 2004 to Elon and his ex-wife Justine Wilson, with whom he welcomed four other children, and named Xavier Alexander.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

His daughter turned 18 in April and filed the request with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica soon after.

Court documents posted online read that her reasoning was "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and three younger siblings, triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon who Elon and Justine welcomed in 2006. She also has an older sister Nevada who sadly passed away at 10-weeks-old.

Elon and Justine divorced in 2008 and they share custody of their five children. Elon also is dad to two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes; they welcomed son X Æ A-12, in 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, in 2021.

Elon with Griffin and Vivian when they were children with ex-wife Tallulah Riley

The Tesla founder and CEO of SpaceX is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $214 billion. He has previously made controversial remarks over pronouns although has said he supports transgender rights.

In 2020 he tweeted: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He also tweeted: "Pronouns suck."

Elon with his mother Maye

In recent months he has attempted to buy Twitter, and also claimed he is leaning towards voting for Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the 2021 presidential election.

Ron has approved and signed legislation in the state known as the Don't Say Gay law, which limit discussions of homosexuality and trans issues in public schools.

Read more HELLO! US stories here