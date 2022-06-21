X Factor's Tom Mann's family share new details about fiancée's tragic death

Former X Factor star Tom Mann shared the tragic news that his fiancée, Dani Hampson, passed away on Monday, and now their families have shared some more details about the sad news.

Tom shared three tributes on his Instagram Stories, one from her father, Martin, another from her brother, Andrew, and his sister, Helena. Sharing a photo of Dani with her and Tom's son, Bowie, Martin emotionally wrote: "These are words that no parent should ever have to write. Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours [before] what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom.

"She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone.

"She will always be my little princess, the love of mum's life, the sister Andy adored, Helena's BFF, Tom's true love, and of course Bowie's amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken."

He finished: "Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight xxxx."

In a moving post, Andrew shared: "On the 17th June, my beautiful sister Danielle was finally about to marry the love of her life Tom. Tragically, my sister never made it to the wedding.

Martin shared a sweet photo

"I wanted to have an opportunity to express just what Danielle meant to me and the void she is going to leave in all our lives. For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend. I took great pleasure in taking the mick out of her at every opportunity and she reciprocated, but the love we had for each other was immeasurable.

"When people who didn’t know us asked if we got on well I would say perfectly, we never argued, just the very occasional brother and sister tiff. The career she made for herself filled me with so much pride it made me want to burst, I couldn’t wait for people to ask what she did for a living so I could brag about her achievements.

"Her greatest achievement however was the way she had taken to becoming a mother and I promise you Danielle, the world will know just what an extraordinary human being Bowie's mum was."

He finished: "The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were. I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me. I will love you forever, my beautiful sister."

Tom's sister also had a moving tribute

And Helena shared: "I never thought I would write this post. My beautiful, big sister in law passed away on the 18th June 2022, in the early hours of what should have been the morning after her wedding day.

"34 years old, ready to get married to an amazing husband to be with her 8 month old son. So much life left to live with both Tom and Bowie. Danielle, Tom, Andy and I had something so special. We were so close, we made so many memories. I always felt so lucky I had that kind of relationship. Not many people do.

"She waited so patiently for her special day, 2 postponed dates later, it was finally here. The 18th was my birthday, and even though it should have been all about her, she still made plans around her own wedding weekend to celebrate me too. I can never thank her enough for her selflessness and always, always putting other people first, even when she didn’t have to. This day will forever now be a celebration of you.

"I looked up to you since the moment I met you Danielle, the big sister I never had and never knew I needed, a best friend. You taught me so much and I promise to use what I’ve learnt from you throughout the rest of my life, and to be there for Bowie always, I’m so happy I get to be his Auntie. Love you and miss you forever X."

