Michael Strahan inspires fans with heartfelt message about vulnerability

Michael Strahan may look put together and cheery most of the time when he appears on Good Morning America, but he's also not afraid to admit that it's not always that way.

The star took to Instagram to show a more candid side to him, and opened up about mental health and handling stress with a motivational message to fans.

He urged his followers to not only stay in touch with their feelings, but also not be afraid to open up about them.

Michael himself wasn't afraid to be vulnerable with his loyal community, telling them: "Yo, I just wanted to come to you guys and say how important it is to ask for help."

He insisted to them that it's alright to feel lost and not know how to handle tough situations, saying: "You know, sometimes you can't figure things out, it's always good to get a different perspective on it."

Explaining that sometimes even people unfamiliar with whatever one is going through are exactly who can help the most, he offered a useful adage by suggesting people seek advice from someone who are: "Not so close to the trees that they don't see that you're in a forest."

Michael's inspiring message

He continued his advice by maintaining: "That person is stepping away. You need to step away. You need to see the big picture of things."

Moreover, he said: "Asking for help can help you clearly, clearly work a lot of things out and take a lot of stress out of your life."

Michael further motivated fans by suggesting they take a selfie

Concluding his inspiring message, he thoughtfully reminded fans by saying: "So, don't be afraid. Ask for help. People out there want to help."

Fans were quick to express appreciation over his words, writing: "There is no shame in asking for help," and: "Could not love this message more. Such an important reminder," as well as: "Great advice, from a legend!"

