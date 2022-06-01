Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk was always 'a genius', reveals proud mom The SpaceX CEO has one proud mama

Elon Musk has one proud mother, as model Maye Musk took to praising her son for his intelligence and ingenuity.

The entrepreneur appeared on the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna to talk about her appearance on the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue at the age of 74.

She also opened up about her SpaceX CEO son and how she always knew he was intelligent, with Jenna Bush Hager questioning: "Did you know that he was special from the beginning?"

Maye responded: "Yes, at three years old, I took him to the nursery school and said I wanted to enroll him.

"They said 'Oh, he should really wait a year, that'll be better for him.' I said 'No, I have a genius son.' And they rolled their eyes.

"Because he was shy, they didn't see the genius. But I was the only person he had to talk to, and that's why I knew about that, because he would reason with me and remember everything that was going on."

Elon is one of Maye's three children

She did continue, however, by adding that he wasn't a fan of school, although grew to like it more when his younger brother Kimbal joined, with them also having a sister, Tosca.

Elon recently made headlines with his comment on the trial of Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, who he met in 2013 and started dating briefly years later.

The tech entrepreneur shared his reaction on Twitter to the closing arguments of the lawyers in the case in a reply to MIT research scientist Lex Fridman.

Lex shared his takeaways from the trial, which included: "Fame is one hell of a drug (for some)" and "Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill."

Amber made their romance official with this photo

Responding to him, Elon wrote: "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

