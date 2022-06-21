Ethan Hawke makes candid confession about relationship with daughter Maya The Black Phone star is taking it in stride

Ethan Hawke couldn't be more proud of his daughter Maya and the success she has achieved since starring in Stranger Things.

MORE: 7 questions we have after watching Stranger Things season four volume 2 trailer

In a recent interview promoting his new movie, Black Phone, the actor opened up to Yahoo Entertainment about how their relationship was discovered by fans.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See the Stranger Things volume four part two teaser trailer

The internet was certainly left abuzz when people began uncovering Maya's parentage, although Ethan was simply referred to by many, especially younger viewers, as "Moon Knight guy" in reference to his recent project.

"I just found out Ethan Hawke from Moon Knight is Maya Hawke from Stranger Things' father im going feral rn," one fan commented, with another saying: "Omg robin's dad is the guy from moon knight."

MORE: Ethan Hawke didn't like working with Robin Williams – find out why

However, the stance proved to be divisive, as several didn't take the actor's reduction to "Moon Knight guy" quite as well, with one fan tweeting: "Seeing people just now learning that Maya Hawke (Robin - Stranger Things) is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke… Y'all! Read a book!"

Ethan Hawke reacting to young TikTokers and Stranger Things fans calling him "the Moon Knight guy"...



Stay til the end 😆 https://t.co/Qj12jjme1f pic.twitter.com/xvN2892MlL — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 15, 2022

Ethan commented on being recognized as Maya's father

However, the Boyhood star took it in his stride, letting out a roar of laughter when confronted with the debate. "Well, that's who I am to them, and that's the fun of acting," he said.

Commenting on his other roles, he added: "For years you're the prep school kid from Dead Poets Society, then you're the cop from Training Day. Then you're the Gen-X'er from Reality Bites. Now I'm the Moon Knight guy."

MORE: Ethan Hawke makes rare appearance with son Levon

MORE: Stranger Things fans left worried for major character's fate after season four volume two trailer drops

Ethan is as proud as can be about his 23-year-old daughter's breakout, however, saying: "It's kind of fun for Maya and I both to be working in such a mainstream milieu that I haven't spent a lot of time in."

The two actors are in the midst of major career highs

The actress is the daughter of Ethan and Uma Thurman, whom he was married to from 1998 and 2005 and also shares son Levon Thurman-Hawke with.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.