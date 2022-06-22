Simon Cowell expresses heartache after X Factor star Tom Mann's fiancée dies on wedding day

Simon Cowell has released an emotional statement following the death of former X Factor star Tom Mann's fiancée, Dani Hampson.

Tom, who was a contestant on the show in 2014, announced on Monday that his partner tragically passed away on the morning of their wedding at the weekend. She also leaves behind their eight-month-old son Bowie.

Tributes immediately poured in - including one from X Factor boss Simon, who expressed his heartache. "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him," he said in a statement.

"From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."

When sharing the sad news on Instagram, Tom wrote: "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

Tom Mann's fiancee Dani passed away on Saturday

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

He continued: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy... We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that."

The singer concluded: "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

