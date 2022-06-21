X Factor star Tom Mann announces tragic death of his fiancée on their wedding day The singer was a contestant on the show in 2014

Former X Factor contestant Tom Mann has revealed that his fiancé and mother of his son sadly passed away on the morning of Saturday, what was meant to be their wedding day.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the heartbreaking news alongside a black and white photo of Dani Hampson and their son Bowie.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Tom's fiancée Dani and their son Bowie

He continued: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time."

He concluded: "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Tom was part of Stereo Kicks in 2014's X Factor

Tom was inundated with supportive messages from friends and fans.

Ellie Goulding wrote: "I'm thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you."

HRVY added: "So so so sorry Tom, we all love you, thinking of you man," whilst Lewis Capaldi remarked: "Love you brother."

Tom auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist in 2014 but was ultimately put in Stereo Kicks. The band parted ways a year later.