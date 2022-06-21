Tom Mann's in-laws break silence with heart-wrenching message following daughter's tragic death Dani passed away at the weekend

Tom Mann's in-laws have broken their silence to pay an emotional tribute to their daughter, who tragically passed away on the morning of her wedding at the weekend.

Taking to the former X Factor contestant's Instagram post, which announced Dani Hampson's sad passing on Monday, her parents, Janette and Martin, and brother Andrew paid tribute to her as well as Tom, for being "the best thing to happen to Danielle".

"Tom, this is beautiful and epitomises everything about you. We love you so much and we simply could not have wished for a better daddy for Bowie and enriching our precious daughter's tragically short life. Love you always," Martin wrote.

Janette added: "Thank you Tom for your lovely words. You were the best thing to happen to Danielle. She loved you and Bowie with all her heart, as we all do.

Tom announced the tragic news of his fiancée's passing on Monday

"You are our son-in-law and we love you as part of our family. She was the best daughter we could have asked for and always looked out for us and everyone. We are truly broken and will never forget our beautiful girl. RIP my angel. Xx."

Dani's brother Andrew wrote: "Thank you so much for the love you showed her Tom. You were the partner she needed and deserved. We love you."

Many other friends and family of the pair paid tribute to Dani, who welcomed her first child, Bowie, alongside Tom, eight months ago.

The couple welcomed their son last October

Singer Ellie Goulding wrote: "I'm thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx."

Elena Ora added: "I'm so sorry Tom. Sending you all my love and prayers."

Speaking of his fiancée, Tom wrote in his heartbreaking post: "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

"We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."