Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging outfit ahead of Gogglebox appearance The TV star was glowing

Carol Vorderman showed off her incredibly toned figure as she ventured to the beach during her Welsh getaway.

The 61-year-old Countdown presenter looked radiant as she posed for a selfie which she shared with her 226K Instagram followers. She opted for a colourful pair of leopard print leggings which she teamed with a tight-fitting grey marl long-sleeved top. Protecting her face from the sun, Carol finished off her outfit with a cream fedora.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman talks about overwhelming 'deep depression'

She captioned the post: “Meanwhile having a top sandy short hols up North. #HappyScruff.”

Her beachy selfie comes after Carol announced she is set to make a return to Channel 4 with several episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox. The TV star will make her debut on the popular programme, which sees celebrities hone their critiquing skills as they enjoy a series of hit television shows. Carol will appear alongside close friend and broadcaster, Gyles Brandreth.

Updating her loyal fans, the 61-year-old shared a carousel of pictures along with the caption: “CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX...So I'm making my debut this Friday 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang....with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth....

Carol showed off her incredible figure

“Watch this week and let me know if you agree....we're a bit vocal....no holds barred. @channel4 @c4gogglebox #celebritygogglebox.”

Fans were ecstatic over the news with one writing: ''I love this show and love you. TV Gold this Friday. Getting G&T in for the occasion.”

Fellow Welsh presenter Gabby Logan wrote: “Love G’box, love you…so this is a must watch.”

Carol is set to appear alongside broadcaster Gyles Brandreth

Another penned: “Oh my goodness definitely tuning in to see Carol and Giles, I just know it will be hilarious.”

Whilst a fourth added: “Can’t wait Carol. You two are the perfect match on this show. Will be glued xxx.”

Gyles was previously paired up with Dame Maureen Lipman who quit the show. She told the Radio Times: "I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked. Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used."

He also recently appeared on the show alongside Joanna Lumley. Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

