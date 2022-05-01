Down-to-earth TV presenter Carol Vorderman proved just how kind she is on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share the details of her eventful weekend.

The stylish star posted a screenshot of a post from the account Walking in Wales that revealed how she had helped out a fellow walker.

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns in blue fitted dress to announce incredible news

Alongside a picture of Carol smiling and giving a thumbs up with her new friend, the text read: "Locked my keys in the car after walking the horseshoe at Brecon, had no signal to phone AA and this kind lady CAROL VORDERMAN came to my rescue and gave me a lift to the nearest village so I could ring them. What a lovely lady she is."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman achieves impressive fitness goal in the snow

The super-fit 61-year-old explained more in her caption, writing: "Awwwww. I was wandering around the Beacons yesterday… Then Tyrone and his two friends came over and said that he'd locked his keys in his car.

WOW: Carol Vorderman steals the show in gorgeous leather trousers

SEE: Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter

"Problem was he would have to climb back up a mountain for a signal to ring the AA or walk 5 Miles to the nearest village... Er hello... time for a lift."

Carol shared the details of her kind gesture to Instagram

Carol then self-deprecatingly revealed that the man she helped didn't initially realise who she was!

She wrote: "He made me laugh tho cos we were chatting away in the car and it was only when I took my sunnies off that he recognised me.

"Two frights at once… Seeing it was the old numbers bird off the telly and it was her without make up as well!!!! [laughing emojis]."

The star enjoys spending time at her Welsh home

She finished by writing: "Glad you got back home safe and sound tho T. Always glad to help, just as you would help some other soul too I'm sure."

Carol's good friend, Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins responded: "Not all heroes wear capes!"

The star's fans agreed, with many posting heart emojis and others chiming in: "So lovely of you," and: "Oh how lovely, haha."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.