Carol Vorderman shows off sleek hair transformation in cosy crop top The former Countdown star got rave reviews

Carol Vorderman debuted a sleek new hairdo on Saturday while modelling some racy sportswear.

MORE: Carol Vorderman hits the gym in sleek high-waisted leggings

The former Countdown star looked gorgeous as she posed for a selfie wearing skintight leopard print leggings and a green, ribbed crop top that showed off her trim figure. But it was Carol's fresh trim that caught our eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman glows in bikini video

Carol usually styles her blonde hair in waves but opted for poker straight locks which highlighted her blunt ends that fell to her shoulders.

"Going with the straight hair for the show today," she captioned two photos of her new look on Instagram. "Tune in BBC RADIO WALES from 1130-2pm...or find me on @bbcsounds," she added.

SEE: Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter

MORE: Carol Vorderman's major update to holiday home leaves fans with questions

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Always beautiful, Carol." A second said: "Looking amazing!" A third added: "Straight is stunning," and a fourth simply wrote: "Holy moly," followed by a flame emoji.

Carol's new look was a hit with fans

Carol is no stranger to a daring look, and last week the star turned heads in a stunning low-cut jumpsuit.

The 61-year-old looked incredible as she donned a gorgeous figure-hugging design inspired by the new Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, ahead of the premiere of the new film.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Trying my flying suit on a few days ago in London...I need a haircut!!!

Carol looked gorgeous in her sportswear

"Strictly speaking, it should be a gown on the red carpet tonight but this is my little homage to the original Top Gun and to my passion for aviation. #pilot."

In the caption, the star also explained: "You know the ONLY thing I ever wanted to be growing up and probably since....is a fighter pilot.

She usually sports wavier and much longer hair

"I was born 20 years too early, they didn't take women pilots in the military in my day but I got my licences in my 50s which closed a happy circle.

"So tonight isn't just a red carpet or a movie for me. It's much more meaningful I guess. I feel the need....the need....to say thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.