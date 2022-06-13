Carol Vorderman issues major 'warning' after impersonation The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman took to social media with a 'warning' for fans after she revealed she is being impersonated.

The 61-year-old revealed to her 225,000 followers that a fake Instagram account had been set up in her name.

WATCH: Countdown star Carol Vorderman shared a renovation update for her new motorhome

Captioning a post explaining the ordeal, she penned: "Taking to her Instagram account, the star penned: "FAKE ACCOUNT WARNING.

Thank you for reporting another n** **d for setting up this fake account. It gets boring after a while. Meanwhile proper life is bloody marvellous. Some amazing things going on. Booooooooommmmm."



This isn't the first time Carol has dealt with being impersonated

Fans flooded the star with supportive comments. One fan penned: "There’s only one Vorders." A second added: "I hope it gets taken down soon, this makes me so angry."

A third replied: "Sorry to hear Carol. I did have a message from someone saying they were Rod Stewart on tiktok."

A fourth replied: "There’s only one beautiful Carol xx." A fifth added: "Why do people do it?"

Carol look as glamorous as ever

Last week, the former Countdown star gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal reading room in a candid post to her Instagram Story from her home in Bristol.

In the snap, Carol penned:"Which is better??? I need help." Asking her fans to choose between straight and curly hair. Behind the star, a jam-packed shelving unit could be seen, filled with Britannica books.

A better look at Carol's amazing library was shown when she appeared on the Jeremy Vine show via Zoom.

The star shared even more of her impressive book collection

The star sat in front of her spectacular bookcase, and revealed that as well as reading materials, she uses the shelves to display various awards and trinkets.

As well as her Bristol base, Carol has a stunning second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Her home has an amazing glass balcony that overlooks the idyllic coastline, and the star likes to spend lots of time here.

