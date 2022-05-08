Carol Vorderman is flooded with support after heartfelt post The presenter opened up

Carol Vorderman shared a rare photo of her beloved brother Anton at the weekend as the presenter gave an emotional insight into their childhood.

The stylish 61-year-old was dressed casually for the family snap, as she and her brother put their heads together and beamed at the camera.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shares wacky wellness routine that keeps her looking and feeling incredible

Mum-of-two Carol then revealed that the siblings had been working together to raise awareness for a cause very close to her heart.

In an emotional message, she wrote: "This week is CLEFT AWARENESS WEEK. With my big brother Anton this week doing our STEP UP FOR CLAPA (Cleft Lip and Palate Association) to raise awareness of cleft.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman talks about overwhelming 'deep depression'

"Anton was born with the severest form of cleft lip and palate and has had 24 operations over his life. Cleft varies dramatically and can need specific care and surgery through many years including speech therapy."

MORE: Carol Vorderman hailed a hero as unexpected rescue revealed

SEE: Carol Vorderman stuns in blue fitted dress to announce incredible news

Carol continued: "Our Mum brought us up as a single parent from when Anton was 7, our father didn't give her a penny for very many years.

Carol shared a rare photo with her dad

"So she had up to 5 part-time jobs to get money for food on the table and one of the things she saved hard for was speech therapy lessons for Anton back in the 1960s. It changed his life. Now this is quite rightly provided on the NHS.

"Anyway here we are all these years later having a few little walks around Pembs. I've been patron of @clapacommunity for over 20 years and Anton is a champion for the charity. It's a small charity but a fine one x."

The star has long supported good causes

The star's followers clearly loved the picture and its caption. One sweetly commented: "My son had a cleft lip and palate. I've been a big supporter of CLAPA since his birth and know your influence which we all appreciate! Your brother is a top guy."

Others chimed in: "Your mum is an angel and you both shine xx," and: "Lovely photo Carol, brilliant charity."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.