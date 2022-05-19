Carol Vorderman sizzles in flirty low-cut jumpsuit

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a daring look, and on Thursday the star turned heads in a stunning low-cut jumpsuit.

The 61-year-old looked incredible as she donned a gorgeous figure-hugging design inspired by the new Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, ahead of the premiere of the new film on Thursday.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Trying my flying suit on a few days ago in London...I need a haircut!!!

"Strictly speaking, it should be a gown on the red carpet tonight but this is my little homage to the original Top Gun and to my passion for aviation. #pilot."

Carol completed the look with a chic corset-style belt

In the caption, the star also explained: "You know the ONLY thing I ever wanted to be growing up and probably since....is a fighter pilot.

"I was born 20 years too early, they didn't take women pilots in the military in my day but I got my licences in my 50s which closed a happy circle.

"So tonight isn't just a red carpet or a movie for me. It's much more meaningful I guess. I feel the need....the need....to say thank you."

Tom and Carol go way back

Fans were quick to weigh in on the stunning look. One follower penned: "Wow what an outfit," with a red love heart emoji.

A second fan replied: "What a babe." Other fans left flame emojis and kissing faces on the epic look.

The mother-of-two also shared a snap on Wednesday showing her standing alongside the man of the moment, Tom Cruise, taken when they previously raced cars together.

Carol is an avid flyer

In the photo, Tom and Carol look close as they pose at the Goodwood racecourse.

Captioning the photo, Carol penned: "MAVERICK and MATH-ERICK. PIC from a fair few years ago. We were racing cars at @goodwoodrrc having the best best time.

"I'm back to racing soon I hope. Have added rally driving to my list of MUST DOs as well. Life's too short not to. Off to the @topgunmovie premiere tomorrow night… I feel the need....the need for…"

