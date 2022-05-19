﻿
carol-vorderman-wows-in-low-cut-top

Carol Vorderman sizzles in flirty low-cut jumpsuit

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a daring look, and on Thursday the star turned heads in a stunning low-cut jumpsuit.

The 61-year-old looked incredible as she donned a gorgeous figure-hugging design inspired by the new Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, ahead of the premiere of the new film on Thursday.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Trying my flying suit on a few days ago in London...I need a haircut!!!

"Strictly speaking, it should be a gown on the red carpet tonight but this is my little homage to the original Top Gun and to my passion for aviation. #pilot."

carol-vorderman-rocks-top-gun-inspired-look

Carol completed the look with a chic corset-style belt

In the caption, the star also explained: "You know the ONLY thing I ever wanted to be growing up and probably since....is a fighter pilot.

"I was born 20 years too early, they didn't take women pilots in the military in my day but I got my licences in my 50s which closed a happy circle.

"So tonight isn't just a red carpet or a movie for me. It's much more meaningful I guess. I feel the need....the need....to say thank you."

carol-vorderman-tom-cruise-at-goodwood

Tom and Carol go way back

Fans were quick to weigh in on the stunning look. One follower penned: "Wow what an outfit," with a red love heart emoji.

A second fan replied: "What a babe." Other fans left flame emojis and kissing faces on the epic look.

The mother-of-two also shared a snap on Wednesday showing her standing alongside the man of the moment, Tom Cruise, taken when they previously raced cars together.

carol-vorderman-in-the-air

Carol is an avid flyer 

In the photo, Tom and Carol look close as they pose at the Goodwood racecourse.

Captioning the photo, Carol penned: "MAVERICK and MATH-ERICK. PIC from a fair few years ago. We were racing cars at @goodwoodrrc having the best best time.

"I'm back to racing soon I hope. Have added rally driving to my list of MUST DOs as well. Life's too short not to. Off to the @topgunmovie premiere tomorrow night… I feel the need....the need for…"

