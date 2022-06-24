Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's apology to Kristina Rihanoff revealed after affair claims Kristina and Ben began dating in 2014

Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman has apologised to former professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff after claiming that she and Ben Cohen began their romance whilst participating in the dance show back in 2013.

Claudia, 50, made the comment on Monday, whilst recording Friday's edition of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4.

"The couple I knew had got together were Ben and Kristina," Claudia revealed, according to MailOnline's Richard Eden.

Following Claudia's comments, Kristina threatened to take legal action against the presenter but was soon contacted with a heartfelt apology.

Kristina and Ben began their relationship in 2014

In the message, seen by Richard Eden, Claudia reveals she is "so, so sorry," before clarifying that she misunderstood the question she was asked on stage.

"I thought the question was about who has found long-time love [via Strictly]," she wrote.

Kristina and Ben were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly and made headlines when they embarked on a relationship a year later, in 2014, following the end of his marriage to Abby, his wife of 11 years.

At the time, Abby spoke of the betrayal to a newspaper and branded Kristina "a [explicit] Russian dancer", something she has since confessed she deeply regrets.

The couple share daughter Milena, who was born in 2016

During a chat with New magazine last year, Abby explained: "At the time of the break-up, when hugely stressed, I once angrily referred to Ben's partner as a '[explicit] Russian dancer' to a journalist hassling me. I regret that now.

"I'm happier in my own skin and I'm not that broken girl who used to be married to a famous rugby player," added Abby, who has since found love with her partner David Warner.