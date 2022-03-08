Claudia Winkleman's urged to go to the doctor amid this worrying symptom The Strictly Come Dancing co-host has a lot to thank her mum for

Claudia Winkleman turned 50 this year and revealed her mum Eve Pollard urged her to go to the doctor after spotting this worrying health concern.

Speaking to Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin on the Postcards From Midlife Podcast, Claudia revealed that the only symptom of perimenopause that she's experienced so far is waking up earlier than normal.

This seemingly harmless symptom of the perimenopause was enough for Claudia's mum Eve to encourage her daughter to go to the doctor.

"She loves a doctor and we worship the health service so when I started waking up early she said 'definitely go and get your hormones checked'," Claudia says.

Luckily for Claudia, early wake-ups are the only symptom of the perimenopause she's had so far, though other symptoms include dry, irritated skin, feeling unsure of yourself, brain fog, weight gain around your middle and irregular periods, among others.

Early wakeups are Claudia's only menopause symptom so far

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host revealed she doesn't particularly take care of herself, saying that wellbeing and wellness isn’t something she's interested in, but she goes to bed by 9pm and naps every day.

"I have to take vitamin D and I try to eat healthily, but I eat a lot of melted cheese," the presenter said.

Supplement-wise, Claudia has shared in the past that she's a fan of CBD. She started using Cannaray CBD at the end of 2020 after her cousin recommended CBD to help improve sleep and to cope with overall work and life pressures.

Claudia is a fan of CBD supplements to help her sleep

"I take a drop or a gummy and I snuggle down like an old, ancient possum. I do not swing from a tree but I sleep very well," she said.

The mother-of-three added: "My favourite product is the capsules because sometimes I get a bit nervous because my eyesight is very bad and I could drop that oil anywhere. So I love a capsule because I feel in control. I love the fact that it's so good for you, there's nothing bad in it, it's basically like a hessian cuddle."

