Claudia Winkleman reveals surprising Strictly Come Dancing secret you never knew The star puts a lot of thought into her weekly looks

Claudia Winkleman has co-hosted Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly since 2014, delighting viewers each week with her dazzling looks.

The mother-of-three has often spoken about her time on the show, but it wasn't until this week that she revealed one of the biggest secrets of the popular BBC dance programme.

Talking to The Mirror, the 50-year-old made the surprising confession that all her weekend looks are based on themes.

"At Strictly, I have never told anybody this, we always base my outfits on a different theme," Claudia told the publication.

Claudia dazzles viewers every weekend with her looks

"It could be a person, it could be a place."

Claudia and her team pay so much attention to her themes that even her dressing room matches her clothes.

"One year I was Andre Agassi, when I had long bits in my hair, and we put turf in my dressing room," she explained.

Claudia then went on to reveal some celebrities that have inspired her looks, such as EastEnders' Pam St Clement, Slash from Guns 'n' Roses, Joan Rivers, Sharon Osbourne, Rob Kardashian and Elton John amongst many more.

The mother-of-three has been co-hosting Strictly alongside Tess Daly since Bruce Forsyth's exit in 2014

"My favourite, though, was when we dressed the whole series as Sexy Fish, the restaurant in London."

Whilst Claudia jazzes up her outfits every week, one thing that doesn't change is her iconic fringe.

Speaking about it to Grazia last year, she explained: "Growing up I always had a fringe. I would often pair it with bunches, I mean, buckle up, how disgusting is that?! Years later I went, had a fringe cut, and it was quite – and this is the worst word in the whole world – whispy – so I had to go back and I said, 'Can I have an unapologetic fringe? Really heavy.'"